Elk Creek Partners Has Lifted Primo Wtr (PRMW) Stake by $1.84 Million as Share Value Declined; Telemark Asset Management Upped Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Holding by $684,000

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 17,020 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Aerogels Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPN); 15/05/2018 – The Aspen Institute Names 10 Finalists for 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence; 17/05/2018 – FIGS Co-Founder Trina Spear Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 19/04/2018 – Aspen Group Inc. Prices Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – Aspen Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 191% to 10 Days; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.80, REV VIEW $111.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – First of Six New Aspen Dental Practices in New Mexico Opening to Make Access to Care Easier in the Land of Enchantment; 24/05/2018 – Chefs Club Announces San Francisco Chef Matthew Accarrino To Head Residency Program At Chefs Club Aspen; 19/04/2018 – ASPEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ~$20M; OFFER TO CLOSE ON APRIL 23; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPU)

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 122,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 727,328 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 604,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.85M market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $13.21. About 182,910 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 14.22% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.9 – 31km E of Primo Tapia, B.C., MX; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Primo Water Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova(R) System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 75,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $9.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Relic Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability invested in 0.22% or 636,772 shares. Renaissance Techs stated it has 41,700 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Com holds 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 40,000 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 2.81% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Oaktop Cap Ii LP reported 1.38% stake. Needham Management Limited Company invested 0.98% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). First Republic has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Granahan Investment Ma stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 400 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 25,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Harvey Limited Liability Company owns 4.22% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.00 million shares. 14,647 are held by Financial Bank Of New York Mellon.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) by 684,080 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $27.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biospecifics Technologies Co (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 31,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,936 shares, and cut its stake in Cardtronics Plc.