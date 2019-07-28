Elk Creek Partners Has Lifted Position in Primo Wtr (PRMW) as Valuation Declined; As Moodys (MCO) Shares Rose, Meritage Group LP Decreased Its Holding by $12.85 Million

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 122,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 727,328 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 604,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.76M market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 187,876 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 14.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.9 – 31km E of Primo Tapia, B.C., MX; 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 29/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $203.4. About 567,910 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 10/04/2018 – Insurers to Increase Tier-One Debt Issuance: Moody’s — Market Talk; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades 184 Tranches And Places On Review For Upgrade 200 Tranches In 160 Spanish Rmbs And Auto And Consumer Abs Deals; 07/03/2018 – RAMAPHOSA TOLD MOODY’S JOB CREATION WAS TOP PRIORITY AND FAILURE ON THIS FRONT “CONSTITUTED THE GREATEST RISK TO THE COUNTRY”; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To Amp Bank’s First Rmbs Transaction For 2018; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Pend Oreille County Public Hospital District No. 1, Wa’s Go Bonds, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to nine classes of refinancing notes to be issued by CVC Cordatus Loan Fund lll Designated Activity Company; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1/P-1 Foreign Currency Issuer Rating To Shinhan Financial Group; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT U.S. 10 YEAR TREASURY YIELD TO CONTINUE TO RISE GRADUALLY AND TO EVENTUALLY CLIMB TO ABOUT 4 PCT BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – The nation’s hospitals last year found themselves more cash-strapped than any time since the 2008 financial crisis, a Moody’s Investors Service report says; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO COOPER-VEMEDIA

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 498 shares to 152,425 shares, valued at $271.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 155,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 22,311 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) accumulated 1,922 shares. Capital Investors reported 1.92M shares stake. Aldebaran Fin has invested 0.15% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regent Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.19% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Capital Guardian Tru reported 314,859 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Limited Liability has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Halsey Assocs Ct holds 2,800 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Lc invested in 1,107 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 347,697 shares. Proshare Ltd has 41,767 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America has 16,840 shares. Etrade Management Limited Liability accumulated 1,487 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv Associates Inc invested 0.03% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 90,911 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 85,540 shares. Portolan Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 0.7% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 438,167 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 122,501 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability holds 13,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teton Advsrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). First Mercantile Trust Company invested in 0.04% or 12,360 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% or 63,200 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.28M shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.89% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Driehaus Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Qs Limited Liability Corp reported 57,600 shares stake. Trexquant Investment LP reported 14,088 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.18% or 2.22 million shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 22,075 shares to 154,994 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 163,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 570,017 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

