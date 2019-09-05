Elk Creek Partners Has Lifted Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) as Stock Price Declined; Bbr Partners Lifted Holding in Align Technology (ALGN) as Market Valuation Declined

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 128.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 117,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 209,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.38 million, up from 91,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $90.36. About 77,030 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 06/03/2018 – Ligand Licenses Glucagon Receptor Antagonist Program to Roivant Sciences; 03/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 11/05/2018 – Ligand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $45.3M; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND TO GET UPFRONT LICENSE FEES, ELIGIBLE FOR MILESTONE; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 44.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 3,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 10,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 7,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $181.65. About 160,986 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,074 shares to 34,121 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,638 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. 4,995 shares were bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M, worth $998,169.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,703 were accumulated by First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership. Voya Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Nine Masts Capital holds 0.03% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Eulav Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Valley Advisers Inc owns 5 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd owns 277 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated holds 0.23% or 148,061 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 1,759 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.02% or 4,255 shares. Moreover, Stephens Inv Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Company has 0.42% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Pennsylvania Trust invested in 8,471 shares. 52 were reported by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd. Missouri-based has invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 91,131 shares to 604,741 shares, valued at $19.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 17,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,992 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Systematic Fin Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 10,275 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 11,822 shares. 10,897 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.05% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). First Mercantile Tru reported 0.02% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Raymond James Services Advsr holds 0% or 2,091 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 25,435 shares. State Street has 1.29 million shares. Trillium Asset has invested 0.05% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Royal Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 60,909 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp reported 0.06% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.74 million activity. Another trade for 1,850 shares valued at $176,583 was bought by HIGGINS JOHN L. Korenberg Matthew E had bought 500 shares worth $43,091 on Tuesday, September 3. $95,980 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was bought by Patel Sunil. $93,594 worth of stock was bought by Davis Todd C on Friday, August 2.