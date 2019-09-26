Elk Creek Partners Has Lifted Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Position; Japan Equity Fund Has 1.38 Sentiment

Japan Equity Fund Inc (JEQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 11 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 8 sold and decreased their holdings in Japan Equity Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 9.58 million shares, up from 9.58 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Japan Equity Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) stake by 104.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc acquired 525,251 shares as Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)’s stock declined 40.43%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 1.03M shares with $15.27M value, up from 501,724 last quarter. Clovis Oncology Inc now has $223.00M valuation. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 1.17 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca Tablets; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss/Shr $1.54; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA®; 06/04/2018 – CLVS CONFIRMS EXPANDED FDA LABEL FOR RUBRACA IN OVARIAN CANCER; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS ON APRIL 9 SEC ISSUED ‘WELLS NOTICES’ TO CO & CERTAIN OF ITS CURRENT AND FORMER OFFICERS – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold CLVS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.75% less from 48.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kazazian Asset Limited Liability Company holds 1.35% or 76,782 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 139,350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Com reported 251,194 shares. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 374,702 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 1,000 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 48,100 shares. Cap Ww Investors reported 0.01% stake. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 64,218 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1.91M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 84,763 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 14,966 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 7,034 shares. Cap Invsts has 119,000 shares. 31,046 were accumulated by Amer Grp Incorporated Incorporated.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $279,576 activity. MAHAFFY PATRICK J also bought $279,576 worth of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) on Friday, August 16.

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) stake by 14,037 shares to 322,222 valued at $15.14M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) stake by 192,275 shares and now owns 898,845 shares. Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) was reduced too.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. for 2.96 million shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 239,719 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.3% invested in the company for 607,097 shares. The New Jersey-based Bulldog Investors Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 871,766 shares.

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 27,464 shares traded or 10.22% up from the average. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (JEQ) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The company has market cap of $98.89 million. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.