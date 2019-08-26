Elk Creek Partners Has Lifted By $1.21 Million Its Gogo (GOGO) Position; 2 Analysts Covering Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC)

Among 2 analysts covering Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Magic Software Enterprises has $11 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 16.80% above currents $8.99 stock price. Magic Software Enterprises had 5 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by H.C. Wainwright. See Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) latest ratings:

15/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

03/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased Gogo Inc (GOGO) stake by 8.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc acquired 302,573 shares as Gogo Inc (GOGO)’s stock declined 19.42%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 3.76 million shares with $16.90M value, up from 3.46M last quarter. Gogo Inc now has $347.87M valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 219,071 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrade Gogo’s Cfr To Caa1; Changes Outlook To Negative; Sgl Rating Downgraded To Sgl-3; 19/03/2018 – GOGO HOLDER SENATOR INVESTMENT HAVE HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 05/03/2018 – GOGO NAMES OAKLEIGH THORNE AS PRESIDENT-CEO; 09/04/2018 – Gogo’s 2Ku lnflight Connectivity Solution Selected by Air Canada for its Bombardier C-Series Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Gogo To ‘CCC+’; Otlk Neg; Debt Rtgs Lowered; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP REPORTS 6.50 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOGO INC AS OF MARCH 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Gogo Welcomes Will Davis as Vice President of Investor Relations; 20/04/2018 – Gogo Realigns Leadership to Drive Operational Excellence

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 8,207 shares traded. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has risen 8.52% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MGIC News: 01/05/2018 – Magic Software Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report; 11/04/2018 – Magic’s Application Development Platform Continues to Dominate the Japanese Market in License Sales; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q EPS 10c; 16/05/2018 – Magic Delivers Strongest Quarter Ever With Double-Digit Increases in Revenues and Operating Income; 14/03/2018 Magic Software Announces Latest Version of Magic xpi Integration Platform, Magic xpi 4.7; 29/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES SAYS GROSS PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING EXPECTED TO BE $35.0 MLN BASED ON PRICE OF $8.20/SHARE – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software Sees FY Rev $283M-$293M; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Rev $69.7M; 16/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD MGIC.TA – REITERATING ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The company has market cap of $422.98 million. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. It has a 25.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $859,873 activity. MUNDHEIM ROBERT H bought $20,000 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. TOWNSEND CHARLES C also bought $560,394 worth of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Intll Invsts reported 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Moreover, First Allied Advisory Inc has 0.01% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Northern Trust Corp accumulated 0% or 690,552 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). First Mercantile invested in 34,858 shares. S Muoio And Communication Ltd Liability Co owns 181,751 shares. Pinnacle invested in 15,000 shares or 0% of the stock. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 0.84% stake. Jump Trading Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 12,400 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 307,601 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 29,640 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 2.33M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 47,750 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0% or 1.64M shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.01% or 36,021 shares in its portfolio.

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased Quantenna Communications Inc stake by 70,274 shares to 487,899 valued at $11.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kornit Digital Ltd stake by 124,503 shares and now owns 270,328 shares. Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) was reduced too.