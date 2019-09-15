Elk Creek Partners Has Lifted Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holding by $1.34 Million as Share Price Rose; Intuitive Surgical Inccom New (ISRG) Shares Rose While Hwg Holdings LP Has Lowered Holding

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 70,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 535,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38M, up from 465,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 5.19 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inccom New (ISRG) by 99.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 6,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 23 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12,000, down from 6,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inccom New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $523.22. About 383,587 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 385,826 shares to 374,399 shares, valued at $13.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 33,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,084 shares, and cut its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold AMRN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 146.09 million shares or 1.54% more from 143.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup reported 143,469 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 13,379 shares. Next Fin Grp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 6,550 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) or 138,506 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 19,504 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 206,978 shares. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 33,500 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 48,039 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). West Chester Capital Advisors holds 60,607 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Opus Point Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,641 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Tobam has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Oracle Investment Management stated it has 5.13 million shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 53,240 shares.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group Div Appetf (VIG) by 21,210 shares to 25,625 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pool Corp Com (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devicesinc Com (NASDAQ:AMD).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

