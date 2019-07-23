Elk Creek Partners Has Increased Its Meta Finl Group (CASH) Stake; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) stake by 18.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc acquired 47,915 shares as Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH)’s stock rose 9.12%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 301,250 shares with $5.93M value, up from 253,335 last quarter. Meta Finl Group Inc now has $1.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 63,611 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans

Among 3 analysts covering Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ag Growth International had 3 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Desjardins Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Scotia Capital. See Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) latest ratings:

18/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $67 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased Cardtronics Plc stake by 37,305 shares to 201,397 valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) stake by 227,777 shares and now owns 842,863 shares. Circor Intl Inc (NYSE:CIR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Manufacturers Life Co The accumulated 10,614 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Associates has 0.01% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 170,204 shares. Alps Advisors Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). 20,667 were accumulated by South Dakota Council. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 47,145 shares. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 50,300 shares. Parametric Port Associate Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 17,826 shares. 26,395 are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Morgan Stanley invested in 32,249 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,270 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp stated it has 33,819 shares. Washington Trust Bancshares has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 21,083 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 1.09% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 41,988 shares traded. Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

