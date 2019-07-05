Elk Creek Partners Has Increased Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Position; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Increases Position in Laboratory America Holdings (LH)

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,011 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74 million, up from 126,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $176.22. About 455,237 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 121,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 501,724 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, up from 380,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $786.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 913,715 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR RUBRACA TABLETS; 09/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer in Europe; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 1.2% Position in Clovis Oncology; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC – EC APPROVAL WAS BASED ON DATA FROM TWO MULTICENTER, SINGLE-ARM, OPEN-LABEL CLINICAL TRIALS; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel for conditional OK to Clovis’s ovarian cancer drug; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet ‘C’ by 756 shares to 9,331 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 57,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,666 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. $540,407 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was sold by BELINGARD JEAN-LUC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Inc holds 0.02% or 1,608 shares. Bartlett Ltd Llc invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Brinker Capital holds 0.03% or 5,656 shares in its portfolio. Midas Management reported 15,300 shares stake. Boston Partners reported 2.74 million shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 13,032 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.02% or 52,909 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Co Ltd Liability Com reported 159,181 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. 207,503 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Patten Gru accumulated 1,528 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs invested in 0.02% or 1,250 shares. Torray Limited Liability Com holds 2,020 shares. Daiwa Securities holds 0.01% or 6,177 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Cap Management Ltd Liability has 3,532 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Company has invested 1.3% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

