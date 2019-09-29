Elk Creek Partners Has Increased Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Position by $7.35 Million as Valuation Declined; Corning (GLW) Stock Value Declined While Blb&B Advisors Trimmed by $465,267 Its Position

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 104.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 525,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.27 million, up from 501,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 4.32M shares traded or 21.40% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 10/05/2018 – Tesaro, Clovis Look to Catalyst-Rich Year to Pull Them From Rut; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 06/04/2018 – CLVS CONFIRMS EXPANDED FDA LABEL FOR RUBRACA IN OVARIAN CANCER; 09/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS ON APRIL 9 SEC ISSUED ‘WELLS NOTICES’ TO CO & CERTAIN OF ITS CURRENT AND FORMER OFFICERS – SEC FILING

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 14,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 246,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.18M, down from 260,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 3.34 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 26/04/2018 – Corning believes its Gorilla Glass is on a path to becoming unbreakable in standard drop scenarios; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.51 per share. GLW’s profit will be $359.20 million for 15.42 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

