Elk Creek Partners Has Increased Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Position By $591,924; Shorts at CIBANCO SA CTF BURSATILES FIDUCIARIOS IN (CBAOF) Lowered By 4.94%

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) stake by 9.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc acquired 98,654 shares as Callon Pete Co Del (CPE)’s stock declined 33.06%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 1.18 million shares with $7.80 million value, up from 1.09 million last quarter. Callon Pete Co Del now has $919.20M valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.025. About 13.94M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities

CIBANCO SA CTF BURSATILES FIDUCIARIOS IN (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) had a decrease of 4.94% in short interest. CBAOF’s SI was 2.48 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 4.94% from 2.61 million shares previously. With 66,900 avg volume, 37 days are for CIBANCO SA CTF BURSATILES FIDUCIARIOS IN (OTCMKTS:CBAOF)’s short sellers to cover CBAOF’s short positions. It closed at $1.35 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Mexico. It has a 16.27 P/E ratio. It acquires, owns, develops and manages the industrial real estate properties.

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased Quotient Technology Inc stake by 177,038 shares to 4.15M valued at $44.60M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) stake by 11,048 shares and now owns 256,404 shares. Kinsale Cap Group Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability reported 0.43% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Bankshares Of America De reported 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 65,415 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 248,029 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 91,398 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 195,449 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 257,040 shares. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Lp has invested 0.22% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Jennison Associate Lc reported 0% stake. Advisory Serv Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Arizona State Retirement holds 165,414 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 44,621 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Systematic Management Lp holds 0.35% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 10,549 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $10,039 activity. $10,039 worth of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) shares were bought by Faulkenberry Barbara J.