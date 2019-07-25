Elk Creek Partners Has Decreased Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Position by $3.23 Million; Shares Rose; Aureus Asset Management Lowered Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Class A (BAH) Position by $462,260 as Stock Value Rose

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 101,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 279,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 381,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 295,122 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (BAH) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 7,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,407 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.65M, down from 380,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $68.39. About 615,418 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,350 shares. Prudential Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Strs Ohio reported 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 109,400 shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Ltd invested 3.72% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Ftb has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). D E Shaw Communications Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 170,412 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. 537,668 are owned by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Moreover, Personal Advsr has 0.03% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 86,998 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc invested in 127,999 shares or 0% of the stock. Clearbridge Lc stated it has 70,308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc owns 10,483 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability owns 27 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 157,076 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 6.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BECN’s profit will be $86.30 million for 7.44 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.45 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -380.00% EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. $401,634 worth of stock was bought by FROST RICHARD W on Thursday, June 13.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 52,692 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $9.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 40,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Evolent Health Inc.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on July, 29 before the open. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.72 per share. BAH’s profit will be $100.83M for 23.75 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 672 shares to 17,363 shares, valued at $30.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 9,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 16,387 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% stake. Burgundy Asset Mgmt has invested 0.65% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 29,242 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 140,412 shares stake. Bridges Investment Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Nicholas Invest Prtnrs LP holds 95,892 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Jennison Assoc Llc reported 10,216 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Opus Cap Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,828 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 121,079 shares. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Jane Street Group Ltd Com invested in 0% or 16,161 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 0.05% or 6,800 shares.