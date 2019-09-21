Elk Creek Partners Has Cut Its Holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) as Market Valuation Rose; American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Shareholder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Trimmed Position as Stock Value Rose

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 92,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 165,897 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07 million, down from 258,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.07. About 198,404 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has declined 30.19% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 20/03/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in Texas; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.69; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 75C; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Red Robin; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Red Robin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Does the #BurgerMath and the Answer is Teachers Eat Free; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Red Robin; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CALL

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 71.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 6,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 2,554 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296,000, down from 8,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.83. About 1.12 million shares traded or 11.85% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 11/04/2018 – American Water Works Expands Homeowner Services — Deal Digest; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 11/05/2018 – American Water Works Appoints Director Karl Kurz as Chairman of Board

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $429.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,920 shares to 4,457 shares, valued at $927,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kingfisher Capital Limited Com holds 1.62% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 22,631 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Raymond James Trust Na owns 0.08% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 11,979 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 2,113 shares. Pension holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 229,448 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 16,992 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Co holds 2,274 shares. Barometer Mngmt has 2% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 132,500 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 2,130 were reported by Telos Capital Mngmt. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh reported 18,689 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. The Indiana-based Everence Cap Management has invested 0.15% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 18,059 were reported by Usa Portformulas Corporation. 3,311 are owned by Hm Payson Co. 2 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.05 million for 23.80 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.33 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $52,000 was bought by Kaufman Glenn B..

Analysts await Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 237.50% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.36% negative EPS growth.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Surgery Partners Inc by 81,164 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN) by 12,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO).