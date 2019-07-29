Elk Creek Partners Has Cut Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position by $631,154 as Valuation Rose; Shareholder Osterweis Capital Management Upped Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 7,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,237 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.15M, down from 147,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $114.78. About 12.69 million shares traded or 746.59% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 35,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 212,785 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42 million, up from 177,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66. About 1.61 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 40,367 shares to 437,321 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 111,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 157,585 shares to 419,670 shares, valued at $20.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 7,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,142 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. Humphries Brian had bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16 million on Thursday, May 23. Middleton Sean also sold $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, February 4.