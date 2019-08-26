Elk Creek Partners Has Boosted Its Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Holding by $5.09 Million; Share Price Declined; As Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Market Value Rose, Holder Churchill Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.27 Million

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 4,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 53,200 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97 million, down from 57,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $380.24. About 587,308 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/04/2018 – The Japan Times: Lockheed Martin to offer Japan stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 fighters to upgrade ASDF: sources…; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 15/05/2018 – LMT DOD PACT MODIFIED,BOOSTING PACT VALUE TO $2.81B FROM $2.79B; 03/05/2018 – Crash of U.S. military plane in Georgia kills all nine on board; 22/03/2018 – Poland says U.S. missile shield site delayed until 2020; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES FY EPS $15.80 TO $16.10, SAW $15.20 TO $15.50; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO MARILLYN HEWSON ADDRESSES BERNSTEIN EVENT; 18/05/2018 – Sikorsky and Canada’s DND Receive AHS International Award for Successful CH-148 Cyclone Helicopter Shipboard Tests

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 159,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 622,953 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55 million, up from 463,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 540,836 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delphi Mngmt Ma holds 3,707 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP has 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 22,826 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.75% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Stevens First Principles Invest invested in 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 54,369 shares. The Montana-based First Interstate National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 718,489 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 125,792 shares. Perkins Coie Trust owns 0.1% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 744 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life invested in 0.4% or 8,889 shares. Private Na holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,357 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 0.49% or 28,337 shares. 65,917 were accumulated by Macquarie Gp. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 26,950 shares.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Heal (XLV) by 58,302 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $178.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG) by 21,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 19.09 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Circor Intl Inc (NYSE:CIR) by 85,290 shares to 289,725 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 22,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,994 shares, and cut its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT).