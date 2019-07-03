Elk Creek Partners Decreased World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Position as Stock Value Declined; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Trimmed Its Position

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 44,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, down from 209,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 411,164 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C, EST. 13C

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 88.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 359,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,279 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 405,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 05/03/2018 JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 2 (Table); 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 22/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Deficiency Letter from NASDAQ; 27/03/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 04/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: JPMorgan hires top AI researcher from Carnegie Mellon University; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Citadel Ltd Llc has 1.68 million shares. Pinnacle Associates invested in 0.92% or 471,393 shares. Samlyn Capital Limited has 675,072 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 2.86M shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability stated it has 1.11 million shares. Melvin Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.2% or 200,000 shares. Strs Ohio holds 5,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 958,179 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 32,566 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Arrow has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Walleye Trading Lc reported 33,144 shares. Group Inc One Trading Lp reported 2,204 shares. Sg Americas Ltd invested in 3,238 shares. Elk Creek Ltd Liability Co holds 164,752 shares.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 121.43% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.73% EPS growth.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viewray Inc by 59,729 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $9.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 47,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.89 million activity.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. Scher Peter sold $1.96 million worth of stock or 18,679 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,861 were accumulated by Paragon Cap Management Limited Co. Moreover, Lenox Wealth has 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,835 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Portland Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 4,073 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr Inc invested in 0.06% or 2,161 shares. Camarda Financial Ltd Company holds 1,230 shares. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 47,881 shares. Bridgeway Incorporated holds 0.23% or 179,445 shares in its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.92% stake. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc owns 5,352 shares. 43,833 were reported by Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability Com. West Family Inc invested in 0.12% or 4,710 shares. Tributary Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 10,775 shares. Redwood Invs Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 121,448 shares. Summit Grp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,700 shares.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 5,127 shares to 243,251 shares, valued at $20.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).