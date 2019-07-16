Elk Creek Partners Decreased Its Stake in Iridium Communications (IRDM) by $5.92 Million; Aviance Capital Partners Lifted Its Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by $790,000

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 227,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 842,863 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29 million, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 201,912 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 114.42% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 30/03/2018 – SPACEX LAUNCHES FALCON 9 ROCKET WITH 10 IRIDIUM SATELLITES; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: 6 New Companies to Provide Iridium Mission-Critical Service; 14/05/2018 – Iridium Communications Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Iridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/03/2018 Iridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 16/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PRICES OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications 1Q EPS 7c; 16/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 22/05/2018 – SPACEX LAUNCHES IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO SATELLITES: LIVE; 27/03/2018 – Speedcast Signs on as an Iridium CertusSM Service Provider for Land-Mobile Applications

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $156.99. About 4.99 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 1.06M shares. Quantres Asset Management owns 2.15% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 18,700 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt holds 0.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 9,002 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt has 815 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). California-based Primecap Ca has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Plancorp Ltd Co holds 0.15% or 2,452 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Management has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Wespac Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.37% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 2,095 shares. 5,121 are owned by Acg Wealth. Cap Impact Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 1.84% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). L And S Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.54% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Windward Management Ca holds 255,382 shares or 5.17% of its portfolio.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $349.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1,890 shares to 4,050 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 7,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,928 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Emerging Markets.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 29 selling transactions for $26.67 million activity. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $1.00 million on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $2.36M were sold by Benioff Marc on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $68,011 were sold by Weaver Amy E. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH. 14,897 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $2.31 million were sold by Allanson Joe. Robbins Cynthia G. also sold $73,082 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il reported 0.06% stake. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 125,687 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 36,511 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Td Asset owns 24,900 shares. Cap Ww Investors has invested 0.03% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Skylands Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 38,100 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Lc has 3.95% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 420 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 37,515 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Limited has 1.12% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Utd Capital Advisers Lc accumulated 21,710 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc Inc holds 16,701 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $175,535 activity. $90,780 worth of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) was bought by Rush Parker William on Friday, May 24.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 94,411 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $17.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 18,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).