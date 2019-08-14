Elk Creek Partners Decreased Its Freshpet (FRPT) Position as Shares Rose; Holder Clarivest Asset Management Upped Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Stake

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 4104.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 177,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 181,756 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 4,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 431,355 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 38.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 120,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 188,850 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 309,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.39% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 588,541 shares traded or 41.63% up from the average. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,143 are owned by Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc). Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Ameritas Inv Partners owns 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 2,152 shares. Amer International Gp Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Macquarie Limited reported 45,398 shares stake. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 4,355 shares. Moreover, Investment House Ltd Llc has 0.25% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Bancshares holds 0.01% or 27,917 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 434,865 shares. 235,000 were accumulated by Rock Springs Mgmt L P. Columbus Circle has 0.19% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 176,816 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 0% stake. Whittier stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 6,446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Castleark Lc accumulated 147,145 shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 47,885 shares to 788,701 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 121,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv.

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Freshpet, Inc. Announces Filing of Shelf Registration Statement on Form S-3 – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Freshpet, Inc. Announces Kitchens Expansion Nasdaq:FRPT – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2018. More interesting news about Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Beyond Meat Has a Good Problem, Too Bad Investors Don’t Like It – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Company Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 1.65 million shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 285,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Teton invested in 0.06% or 25,900 shares. First Trust LP owns 84,162 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tributary Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 177,739 shares in its portfolio. Castine Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 196,473 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 823 shares. 3.15 million are owned by State Street Corporation. Moreover, Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Sei has 0.01% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Ameritas Inv Prns Inc holds 10,055 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications owns 12,110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Co holds 126,196 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 28,600 shares to 25,800 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,226 shares, and cut its stake in Vedanta Ltd.