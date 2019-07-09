Elk Creek Partners Decreased Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding by $3.23 Million; Stock Rose; Private Management Group Holds Holding in Penske Automotive Grp (PAG)

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 101,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 279,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, down from 381,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 266,822 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 9,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 605,809 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, up from 596,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 104,150 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 06/03/2018 – Penske Media Purchases SheKnows Media; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; 05/03/2018 Penske Truck Leasing Digitizes Truck Fleet Preventive Maintenance Processes; 10/05/2018 – State Auto Financial to Livestream 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 11/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Elects Wolfgang Durheimer as New Bd Member; 20/03/2018 – PAG ASIA IS SAID TALKING W/ AFFINITY ABT BUYING TEG: AUSTRALIAN; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON, PAG FUND KSS TO BUY AIR-BAG MAKER TAKATA IN ASSET DEAL; 10/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 05/03/2018 – PENSKE ANNOUNCES DIGITAL FLEET PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE PROCESSES

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,722 shares to 426,546 shares, valued at $43.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tier Reit Inc by 325,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673,718 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. Shares for $158.08M were bought by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. on Friday, June 28.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 41,078 shares to 566,691 shares, valued at $21.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 75,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Surgery Partners Inc.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 6.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BECN’s profit will be $86.27M for 7.27 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -380.00% EPS growth.