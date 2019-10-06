Elk Creek Partners Cut Maxlinear (MXL) Holding By $4.42 Million; Enstar Group Limited – Ordinary Shares (ESGR) Sellers Increased By 11.04% Their Shorts

Enstar Group Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ESGR) had an increase of 11.04% in short interest. ESGR’s SI was 221,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 11.04% from 199,300 shares previously. With 55,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Enstar Group Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ESGR)’s short sellers to cover ESGR’s short positions. The SI to Enstar Group Limited – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.51%. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $186.56. About 37,240 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased Maxlinear Inc (MXL) stake by 17.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 192,275 shares as Maxlinear Inc (MXL)’s stock declined 17.43%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 898,845 shares with $21.07M value, down from 1.09M last quarter. Maxlinear Inc now has $1.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 526,400 shares traded or 18.57% up from the average. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear and devolo Team for New G.hn Wireless, IPTV Products for Carriers; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE MAXLINEAR ON MAY 23; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Rev $110.8M; 11/04/2018 – MaxLinear and Geniatech Target Live TV on Mobile Devices; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR: ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE ON MAY 23; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 09/05/2018 – MaxLinear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 94% to 20 Days; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear Sees 2Q Rev $100M-$110M

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company has market cap of $4.01 billion. It operates in four divisions: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. It has a 8.72 P/E ratio. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Analysts await MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. MXL’s profit will be $8.58 million for 45.35 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by MaxLinear, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $998,611 activity. LITCHFIELD STEVEN G bought $249,864 worth of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) on Monday, September 9.