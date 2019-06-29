Elk Creek Partners Cut Its World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Holding by $3.84 Million; As Dollar General (DG) Stock Value Declined, Kdi Capital Partners Upped Stake by $724,115

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 44,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, down from 209,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 5.42M shares traded or 315.28% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 137,814 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44 million, up from 131,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $135.16. About 2.53 million shares traded or 43.74% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Party City Holdco Inc by 86,215 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 40,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW).

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WWE®’s George Barrios to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Investor Conference – Business Wire” on May 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “WWE’s Stock Breaking Out As Company Ramps For WrestleMania – Benzinga” published on March 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 539% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WWE® Names Sarah Cummins Senior Vice President, Consumer Products – Business Wire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Is WWE Stock Going? – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.89 million activity.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 121.43% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.01% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 12,495 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 235,182 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Parametric Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 112,221 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 0% or 19,903 shares. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.03% or 164,752 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 409 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 48,628 shares. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 40,216 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 10,000 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Newbrook Capital Advsrs LP reported 5.89% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Profund Lc owns 0.02% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 4,848 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.02% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsr stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 8,755 were reported by Creative Planning. Provident Mngmt holds 5.53% or 282,137 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com owns 607,691 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0.08% or 81,370 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.2% stake. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.46% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd stated it has 787,512 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments holds 2,217 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc reported 158,188 shares. Fragasso reported 16,199 shares. J Goldman LP has 0.65% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). St Johns Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 50 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lawson Prods Inc (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 13,892 shares to 68,859 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,387 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.63 million activity.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Welltower Inc. (WELL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: BOS Better Online Solutions Falls After Q1 Results; Organovo Holdings Shares Rise – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy That Donâ€™t Care About Tariffs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 06, 2019.