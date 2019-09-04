Elk Creek Partners Cut Its Stake in Maxlinear (MXL) by $17.10 Million as Market Value Declined; Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holder Capital International Lifted Stake

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Maxlinear Inc (MXL) by 38.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 684,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86 million, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 368,108 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase Industry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of Its CFO and Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 1Q 2018; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear and devolo Team for New G.hn Wireless, IPTV Products for Carriers; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR: ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE ON MAY 23; 07/03/2018 – MaxLinear Adds Two Quad TIA Devices to Telluride Family of 400Gbps PAM4 Products; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of its CFO and Reaffirms Financial Guidance for 1Q 2018; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear’s XR9240 Data Compression and Security Coprocessor Adds Support for Dell EMC VMAX All-Flash Storage Arrays; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 36C

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 15,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $98.02. About 521,369 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Inc Lc stated it has 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Raymond James Assocs invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 0.27% or 366,879 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Co invested in 2,654 shares. Bamco Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 31,403 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd has 99,366 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Serv Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 49 shares. Earnest Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 28 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corporation reported 91,520 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 10,419 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc owns 385,949 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Allen Inv Mgmt Limited invested 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 6,889 were reported by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley stated it has 89,049 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nicholas Invest LP owns 30,346 shares.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) (NYSE:DLR) by 5,325 shares to 2,218 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN) by 641,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93M shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold MXL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 60.25 million shares or 5.57% less from 63.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,069 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Avalon Glob Asset Management holds 172,800 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 515,399 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). 14,770 are owned by High Pointe Mgmt Lc. Amer Grp reported 47,827 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 23,700 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated holds 5,283 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 122,333 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 42,978 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System holds 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) or 107,281 shares. 54 were reported by Parkside Bank And Trust. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 14,627 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Awm Invest Co Inc holds 65,764 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.