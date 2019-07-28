Elk Creek Partners Cut Its Freshpet (FRPT) Position; Apg Asset Management Nv Has Raised Cohen & Steers (CNS) Holding By $1.38 Million

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased Freshpet Inc (FRPT) stake by 38.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 120,247 shares as Freshpet Inc (FRPT)’s stock rose 23.48%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 188,850 shares with $7.99 million value, down from 309,097 last quarter. Freshpet Inc now has $1.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 273,600 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 127.01% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers

Apg Asset Management Nv increased Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) stake by 99.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Nv acquired 37,200 shares as Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS)’s stock rose 30.74%. The Apg Asset Management Nv holds 74,600 shares with $2.81 million value, up from 37,400 last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc now has $2.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 74,997 shares traded. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has risen 36.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CNS News: 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – COHEN & STEERS’ GLOBAL REAL ESTATE FUNDS TO MERGE; 04/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Presenting at Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – COHEN & STEERS – FALL IN PRELIMINARY AUM AS OF FEB 28 WAS DUE TO MARKET DEPRECIATION OF $3.0 BLN, DISTRIBUTIONS OF $280 MLN, NET OUTFLOWS OF $273 MLN; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS INC – QTR ENDING AUM OF $58.5 BILLION AND AVERAGE AUM FOR THE QUARTER OF $59.2 BILLION; 07/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund Named Mutual Fund of the Year by Alerian; 21/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers’ Global Real Estate Funds to Merge; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS 1Q ADJ REV $94.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cohen & Steers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNS); 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased Hp Inc stake by 417,600 shares to 10.50 million valued at $181.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 14,300 shares and now owns 63,344 shares. Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) CEO Robert Steers on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Expands Reach with Lower Expenses and New Share Classes – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cohen & Steers Offers Alternative Income Fund – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Minerva Neurosciences – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold CNS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 20.23 million shares or 1.18% less from 20.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr reported 639 shares. Menta Cap Llc reported 5,913 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 485 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 0.16% or 141,990 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). The California-based Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). 499,119 are owned by State Street. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) for 253,405 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares has 447 shares. Capital Impact Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.75% stake. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Liability Com has 102,416 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has 29,116 shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) stake by 117,839 shares to 209,823 valued at $26.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) stake by 122,675 shares and now owns 727,328 shares. Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) was raised too.