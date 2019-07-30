Elk Creek Partners Cut Inphi (IPHI) Holding by $7.03 Million as Share Price Rose; Snow Capital Management LP Boosted Its Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Position by $2.69 Million

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 22.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 163,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 570,017 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.93 million, down from 733,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.67. About 231,865 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 56.25% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.82% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss $23M; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 25/04/2018 – Inphi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 19/03/2018 – INPHI CORP IPHI.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 103.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 14,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,695 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 13,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $219.39. About 446,915 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Goldman banker to take over […]; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO at Goldman Sachs; Harvey Schwartz to retire; 18/05/2018 – Goldman says market fears about slowing global growth and rising interest rates are overblown and commodities can shake off those headwinds; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: MORE ACQUISITIONS POSSIBLE FOR MARCUS; 07/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June – sources – The Edge Markets; 17/04/2018 – Goldman profit up 27 pct as trading surges; 09/03/2018 – In December, Goldman Sachs echoed Phelps’ sentiment, saying that while it was “pro-risk” in equities this year, the investment bank’s top strategists expected time was “running out for Goldilocks.”; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – SALAME, VICE CHAIRMAN OF FIRM & GLOBAL CO-HEAD OF SECURITIES DIVISION AND EALET, GLOBAL CO-HEAD OF SECURITIES DIVISION TO RETIRE; 15/05/2018 – EDP EDP.LS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10,343 shares to 150,590 shares, valued at $35.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 401,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,300 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Limited has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc reported 70,517 shares. Westend Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lakewood Capital Ltd Partnership reported 842,000 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 2,253 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Bancshares owns 40 shares. Private Management has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Snow Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 27,695 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 735 shares. 1,496 were accumulated by Choate Invest Advisors. 5,552 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur. Sva Plumb Wealth Management has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 0.01% or 6,056 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 3.60 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. 18,622 are held by Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 122,675 shares to 727,328 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.89 million activity. 37,000 shares were sold by Tamer Ford, worth $1.48 million on Tuesday, February 12. 10,000 shares were sold by EDMUNDS JOHN, worth $400,000 on Tuesday, February 12. $6,441 worth of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) was sold by Ogawa Richard.