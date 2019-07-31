Elk Creek Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Green Dot (GDOT); Quinn Opportunity Partners Cut Prospect Capital (PSEC) Holding by $416,040; Shares Rose

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 35,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 227,364 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.79M, up from 191,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 365,605 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 69,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,560 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 342,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 1.12M shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has risen 1.96% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd by 124,503 shares to 270,328 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 109,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamestop Corp (NYSE:GME) by 90,695 shares to 125,695 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 200,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,716 shares, and has risen its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

