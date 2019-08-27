Elk Creek Partners Boosted Its Primo Wtr (PRMW) Stake by $1.84 Million; Carroll Financial Associates Has Cut Its Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 78.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 54,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 14,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, down from 69,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 3.68 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 22/03/2018 – BNY MELLON WEALTH NAMES SHERYL LINCK AS A SR WEALTH DIRECTOR; 28/03/2018 – 31DO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – WebWire: BNY Mellon names Katherine Starks Head of Asset Servicing in Germany; 23/03/2018 – 34YW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/05/2018 – 14UV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – Steven D. Black Elected to BNY Mellon Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – 96XJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Renews Presenting Sponsorship with Head Of The Charles Regatta® Through 2022; 26/03/2018 – BNY Mellon AMNA names new head of investment strategy; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N – INVESTING IN NEW TALENTS, INCLUDING KEY HIRES DURING THE QTR TO OVERSEE INVESTMENT STRATEGY, CONSULT RELATIONS AND TRADING- CONF CALL

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 122,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 727,328 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 604,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.60 million market cap company. It closed at $12 lastly. It is down 13.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Primo Water Appoints Emma Battle to the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Primo Water (PRMW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Primo Water to Participate in the 2019 ICR Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Primo Water (PRMW) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Invsts invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Bessemer Gp Incorporated accumulated 50,600 shares. Sit Investment Assoc reported 0.03% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co stated it has 99,845 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cadence Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 189,143 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Intll Gru Inc owns 21,373 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 11,500 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 90,911 shares. Capital Glob reported 2.16 million shares stake. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 13,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 42,672 shares. 1492 Cap Management reported 1.45% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Westwood Mgmt Corp Il accumulated 40,000 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. Mills David J had bought 1,000 shares worth $11,500 on Thursday, August 8. $11,095 worth of stock was bought by Hass David W. on Thursday, August 8. Cates Susan E. bought $61,150 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Wednesday, August 21. $17,171 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares were bought by BRENNER RICHARD A.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Circor Intl Inc (NYSE:CIR) by 85,290 shares to 289,725 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 124,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,328 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8,085 shares to 9,925 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knowledge Leaders Developed World Etf by 82,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.66 million for 10.24 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Bank of New York Mellon Shares Fell 9% on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” on April 17, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “BNY Mellon’s Total Shareholder Payout In 2019 Will Be Identical To The Record Payout For 2018 – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tom Gayner Buys 6 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.