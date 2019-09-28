Elk Creek Partners Boosted Carbonite (CARB) Holding By $520,988; ACCELEWARE LTD. COMMON SHARES CANADA (ACWRF) Shorts Decreased By 33.33%

ACCELEWARE LTD. COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ACWRF) had a decrease of 33.33% in short interest. ACWRF’s SI was 800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 33.33% from 1,200 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 2 days are for ACCELEWARE LTD. COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ACWRF)’s short sellers to cover ACWRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0893 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased Carbonite Inc (CARB) stake by 4.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc acquired 20,038 shares as Carbonite Inc (CARB)’s stock declined 26.61%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 457,359 shares with $11.91M value, up from 437,321 last quarter. Carbonite Inc now has $534.74M valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 283,631 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased G (NASDAQ:GIII) stake by 12,705 shares to 266,156 valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Casa Sys Inc stake by 61,651 shares and now owns 1.72M shares. Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 16,459 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 20,635 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc owns 18,853 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 61,000 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 335,961 shares. Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 0% or 17,567 shares. Connors Investor Ser accumulated 91,519 shares. Granahan Ma accumulated 1.41M shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 64,351 shares. Alphaone Investment Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.03% or 50,597 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 52,286 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 374,034 are held by Punch Associate Inv Incorporated. 1,150 are held by Cypress Ltd (Wy). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 161,074 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.