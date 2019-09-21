Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Upped Its Banner (BANR) Holding by $675,000; Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Market Value Rose While Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Trimmed Holding

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 81,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 269,122 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.28M, down from 350,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.39. About 1.68M shares traded or 33.85% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 176,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56 million, up from 164,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $56.17. About 229,664 shares traded or 32.77% up from the average. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 04/05/2018 – Banner Corporation to Attend the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU REPORTS PLANS TO EXIT FARM FRESH BANNER; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Century Inc holds 0.1% or 887,826 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 132,710 shares. Regions, Alabama-based fund reported 13,354 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 32,533 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 90,574 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 4,225 were accumulated by Alps Advisors. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Motco stated it has 524 shares. 41,363 were accumulated by Amer Group Inc. Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Camelot Portfolios Limited stated it has 5,116 shares. Brant Point Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.12% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt Llc reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $842.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 90,168 shares to 765,869 shares, valued at $40.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 93,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 818,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.22 million for 21.52 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $6,380 activity.