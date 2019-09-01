Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Its Stake in National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) by $3.26 Million; Ashfield Capital Partners Increased Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 98,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 464,143 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44M, down from 563,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.64. About 60,187 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Raises Quarter Dividend to 14c Vs. 9c; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO; 26/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings 1Q EPS 27c; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: NBHC 1Q EPS 27C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 35C

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 85,854 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.63M, up from 80,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.38 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.22M for 13.16 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

