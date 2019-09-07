Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Holding in United Cmnty Finl Ohio (UCFC) as Stock Price Rose; Loews Lowered Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding as Stock Declined

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (UCFC) by 33.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 352,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 707,319 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 45,692 shares traded. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 3.23% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC)

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 29.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 139,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, down from 474,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UCFC’s profit will be $10.10 million for 11.44 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by United Community Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold UCFC shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 30.62 million shares or 0.29% more from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 100,300 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 569,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 88,905 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 132,223 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 80,216 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Llc accumulated 27,720 shares. 1,516 are held by Tower Research Capital Limited Com (Trc). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). 86,343 are held by Cambridge Invest Advsrs Inc. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 15,129 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). D E Shaw Inc has invested 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1,475 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 4,928 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc by 84,741 shares to 389,183 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 26,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian has 31,650 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 4.00 million shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 1.26% or 296,117 shares. 10 owns 273,165 shares or 3.17% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na reported 450,258 shares. Bowen Hanes reported 990,075 shares. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 1.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chase Invest Counsel Corp owns 60,656 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 137,373 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny owns 123,406 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability has 1.3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vident Advisory Lc holds 53,997 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.79M shares. Kessler Invest Grp Ltd Co invested in 2.55% or 47,234 shares. 2,284 are held by Earnest Limited Com.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education I by 35,000 shares to 476,000 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 26,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

