Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Stake in United Cmnty Finl Ohio (UCFC) Trimmed by $3.18 Million as Stock Price Declined; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Raised Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (UCFC) by 33.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 352,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 707,319 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 62,871 shares traded. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 10.26% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC); 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,668 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, up from 133,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.16. About 519,829 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Adds Shire, Exits Vertex; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel; 30/05/2018 – FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed by Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP -20%; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to Amer Industrial Partners; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and lvacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic Fibrosis; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $2.65 BLN TO $2.80 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES & VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER PACT; 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,700 shares to 631,587 shares, valued at $89.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 874,603 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 insider sales for $49.11 million activity. The insider Parini Michael sold $440,813. Silva Paul M sold 4,215 shares worth $759,367. On Tuesday, January 22 Arbuckle Stuart A sold $411,145 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 2,125 shares. On Monday, February 4 the insider Sachdev Amit sold $2.38 million. 111,431 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares with value of $20.08M were sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M.

