Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Cut as Stock Value Rose; Vantage Investment Partners Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX) Has Trimmed by $62.68 Million as Share Value Rose

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 70,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 167,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, down from 238,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 23,434 shares traded or 27.11% up from the average. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 1.84M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 458,842 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 2.20M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings Sees Blackstone Deal Closing in 2nd or 3rd Quarter; 07/03/2018 – Blackstone and Techstars Announce Partnership to Support Student Entrepreneurs Globally; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY – IF BLACKSTONE DEAL COMPLETED AFTER OCT 15, SHAREHOLDERS TO GET PER DIEM AMOUNT OF ABOUT $0.004/SHARE FOR EACH DAY UNTIL CLOSING DATE; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Fee-Related Earnings $333M; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE CEO SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: BLACKSTONE,SAUDI ARABIA PIF VEHICLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 13/04/2018 – British fashion house Burberry appoints Gerry Murphy as chairman; 05/04/2018 – Blackstone bids for Spain’s Hispania for 17.45 euros a share; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE SAYS BID WILL BE SUBJECT TO BECOMING THE OWNER OF 50% PLUS ONE SHARE IN HISPANIA HIS.MC; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – AS PART OF BOARD’S REVIEW, CO AND ITS ADVISORS CONTACTED 20 POTENTIAL BUYERS

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $706.83M for 21.08 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Limited Company holds 0.07% or 21,375 shares in its portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel has invested 0.2% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Columbia Asset Management reported 0.03% stake. Blair William Il reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Wade G W, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,126 shares. Duncker Streett & invested in 10,869 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 9,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 44,368 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc has 0.02% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 7,547 shares. 20,900 are held by Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. South Dakota Invest Council owns 98,000 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 128,096 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ancora Limited Liability stated it has 141,884 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios Llc has 30,451 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Barr E S & Co reported 879,828 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 67,293 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.23% or 220,730 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 379,571 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 24,634 are held by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. State Street owns 104,899 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 7,860 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Legal & General Group Public Limited Company invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 281,374 shares. Moreover, Amer Int Gp has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 4,041 shares. Ejf Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.49% or 122,170 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.02% or 474,218 shares.

