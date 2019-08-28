Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Stake in Macatawa Bk (MCBC) Has Boosted by $633,609; As Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Stock Declined, Reik & Co Upped Position by $312,650

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 38,630 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (MCBC) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 70,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.28% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Macatawa Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 16,472 shares traded. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 16.22% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC); 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17; 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More recent Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 57% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:TR) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Pnc Service Gp Incorporated accumulated 2,504 shares. Connecticut-based Prospector Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.62% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). 4 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. Moreover, Wallace Cap Management has 0.44% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 84,510 shares. Burns J W owns 10,517 shares. Ent Financial Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co accumulated 18,406 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 12,938 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 64,209 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 8,121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 5,551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 20,933 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Principal Financial Gp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $5,128 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCBC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.98 million shares or 1.61% more from 9.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 60,898 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) for 1.40M shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 29,005 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Com owns 239,311 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 296 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0% or 11,232 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 116,303 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 24,100 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Limited owns 1.18 million shares or 4.68% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc reported 1.19 million shares stake. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 12,903 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc reported 87,300 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs has 858 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) or 2,500 shares.

More notable recent Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MCBC Holdings Announces Appointment of Jaclyn Baumgarten to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on October 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea’s Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On John Neff – 7/28/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MCBC Holdings (MCFT) Jumps: Stock Adds 14.2% in Session – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2016.