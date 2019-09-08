Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Stake in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Increased by $1.81 Million as Shares Rose; Reinhart Partners Has Lowered Its Position in Dorman Products Com (DORM) by $434,368 as Shares Declined

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 385,255 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, up from 328,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 2.84 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc Com (DORM) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 4,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 38,374 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 43,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.52. About 106,554 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 16.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.06 per share. DORM’s profit will be $28.10 million for 20.93 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.88% EPS growth.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medical Pptys Tr Inc Com (NYSE:MPW) by 34,389 shares to 156,924 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Life Storage Inc Com by 4,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp Com (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.01% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Channing Cap Limited Liability Com holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 432,635 shares. Highstreet Asset accumulated 32 shares. Evercore Wealth holds 0.23% or 79,488 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management accumulated 0.06% or 3,389 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 49,458 shares. Amer Cap Mgmt owns 221,095 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Lp has 0.01% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 6,965 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 353,925 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). 45,130 are held by First Bank & Trust Of Omaha. Tributary Mgmt Lc has invested 1.62% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Geode Capital Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Natixis LP accumulated 18,555 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 39,340 shares to 294,173 shares, valued at $9.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 189,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,536 shares, and cut its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc.

