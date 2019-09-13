Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; British Columbia Investment Management Increased Regency Ctrs (REG) Holding by $4.29 Million; Stock Price Declined

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 210.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 64,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 95,881 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40M, up from 30,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $69.17. About 132,127 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 82,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 632,704 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58M, down from 715,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.21. About 1,541 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Financial 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE ITS TRACY BRANCH OFFICE; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Accountability 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 20/04/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations; 19/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Fresno NBC Affiliate, KSEE 24, to Produce California Gubernatorial Debate LIVE in the Central Valley, Broadcast Statewide; 20/04/2018 – DJ Central Valley Community Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCY); 21/03/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation releases final environmental documents for six San Luis Unit Central Valley Project interim renewa; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO ENTER INTO A SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT WITH BAC COMMUNITY BANK; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley April 20, 2018 10:00 a.m

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 159.17 million shares or 0.25% more from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diligent has 0.12% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 3,664 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 0.05% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) or 8,164 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Com, Nebraska-based fund reported 877 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.02% or 377,648 shares. Montag A Assoc has 0.03% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). 533,154 are owned by Financial Bank Of America De. 8,661 are owned by Alps Advisors. Parametric Assocs Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 341,259 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 251,348 shares. Thomas White Interest stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). The Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.25% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 79,817 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has invested 0.07% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). State Street Corp reported 12.06M shares.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 36,145 shares to 65,877 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transalta Corp (NYSE:TAC) by 134,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,760 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Analysts await Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CVCY’s profit will be $5.06M for 14.33 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Central Valley Community Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CVCY shares while 14 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 1.21% less from 6.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Private Management Grp stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Renaissance Technology Ltd has invested 0% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 24,928 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Liability Com owns 5,079 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) for 35 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) or 144,933 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) for 35,200 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). New York-based American Intll Gp has invested 0% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Jacobs Asset Management Limited Company reported 139,830 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 387,544 shares stake. Ajo Lp reported 22,645 shares.