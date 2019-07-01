Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Raised Position in Bankwell Finl Group (BWFG); Advisory Research Has Increased Its Stake in First Interstate Bancsys (FIBK) by $650,910 as Share Value Declined

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsys (FIBK) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 16,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 61,509 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 44,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in First Interstate Bancsys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.63. About 61,199 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 5.66% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 30/05/2018 – First Interstate Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – NORTHWEST SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 6% OF FIRST INTERSTATE ONCE DEAL IS COMPLETE; 26/04/2018 – First Interstate Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $160.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 First Interstate Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, ENTERS PACT TO BUY NORTHWEST; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (BWFG) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 84,202 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 73,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bankwell Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.92. About 4,106 shares traded. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) has declined 3.22% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BWFG News: 08/05/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWFG); 25/04/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank; 16/03/2018 BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $21.12; 01/05/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group: James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Bd of Directors

More notable recent First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Raytheon Co. – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Restructures Executive Leadership Team – Business Wire” published on January 23, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence in the Pacific Northwest – Business Wire” on April 25, 2018. More interesting news about First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Rapid7 Inc (RPD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UMH Properties, Inc. Reports Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $37,805 activity.

More notable recent Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bankwell Financial Group Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $5.1 Million or $0.65 Per Share for the First Quarter and Declares Second Quarter Dividend – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Far East Orchard (SGX:O10) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 33% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “New Strong Sell Stocks for May 15th – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bank OZK (OZK) Dividend Up 4.5%: Should You Buy the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Champions For March 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

