Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Raised Its Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Position by $1.41 Million; Stock Declined; Dominion Energy In (D) Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Lowered Position

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy In (D) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 255,204 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.56M, down from 259,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.22. About 2.39M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 26,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 263,118 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39 million, up from 236,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 337,046 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $641.89 million for 24.44 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 1,965 shares.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TLO) by 192,148 shares to 401,713 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 40,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

