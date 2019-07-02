Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Raised Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position by $1.81 Million as Shares Declined; As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Drexel Morgan & Company Has Upped Its Holding

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,534 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 45,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 22.81M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Capital Expenditures Were $6.1 Billion; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 385,255 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, up from 328,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 3.69 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Advisers Lc stated it has 30,758 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 105,285 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated holds 30,723 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Basswood Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.55M shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 117,081 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Business Fin Inc holds 0.08% or 14,396 shares. Moreover, Epoch Investment Ptnrs has 0.18% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Parkside Bancorp Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 538 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 1.28 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Llc invested in 338,409 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd owns 12,988 shares. Thomas White Limited accumulated 38,737 shares. Assetmark invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Deutsche Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 1.43M shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 352,900 shares to 707,319 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 39,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,173 shares, and cut its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST).

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57M and $112.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100,557 are owned by Evercore Wealth Management Limited Company. Beck Cap Mgmt holds 2.27% or 150,625 shares. 74,261 were reported by Mathes. Btim owns 56,374 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kames Capital Pcl invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Merian Global (Uk) Limited has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Llc has 0.81% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.75% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 1.12M shares. Jupiter Asset holds 236,806 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Perkins Cap accumulated 51,337 shares. Hillswick Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 6.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Culbertson A N & reported 115,615 shares. Nexus Mgmt has 17,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.69% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lynch And Associates In invested in 62,445 shares.