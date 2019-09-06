Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Position in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $1.04 Million

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 70,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 167,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, down from 238,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.12M market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 14,196 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 580,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.61M, down from 584,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $292.08. About 3.48M shares traded or 6.91% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 0.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11,983 shares. Fil owns 0.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 331,938 shares. Sequoia Fin Advisors Ltd Company reported 5,442 shares. Choate Invest accumulated 5,526 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 1.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Farmers Merchants owns 4,560 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Savings Bank Department accumulated 3,489 shares. Edmp reported 1,600 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 710,000 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Falcon Point Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gluskin Sheff & Associates has invested 1.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Norinchukin Bank The has 0.65% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 217,105 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt holds 4,155 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 40.44M shares. Papp L Roy And reported 1.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 36.15 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares to 466,083 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc by 84,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 281,374 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Llp accumulated 406,182 shares. Castine Cap Limited Liability Company owns 1.99% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 189,682 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 7,860 shares. 474,218 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny, New York-based fund reported 220,730 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com, New York-based fund reported 608 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 21 shares. Geode Management Ltd Com reported 81,771 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) or 1,683 shares. Banc Funds Co Ltd Co stated it has 562,754 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Northern invested in 0% or 81,877 shares. First Trust Advsr LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Analysts await Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. SFST’s profit will be $6.27M for 11.80 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Southern First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.75% negative EPS growth.