Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Position in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Cut by $2.34 Million as Stock Value Declined; Bb Biotech Ag Has Decreased Holding in Celgene (CELG) as Share Price Rose

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 70,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, down from 238,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 15,480 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 23.10% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500.

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 103,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.55 million, down from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.99. About 2.76M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.70-$8.90; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders; 26/05/2018 – Top 5 stories of the week — #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.05; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 121,257 shares to 696,976 shares, valued at $77.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc. by 600,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1,536 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.22% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity owns 74,386 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Canyon Limited Liability Company has 1.26M shares. Davenport holds 0.1% or 85,455 shares. Advisor Prns owns 18,985 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.16% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moody Bank & Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 83,356 shares. Pggm accumulated 159,679 shares. Alphamark Advisors Lc owns 46,814 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation reported 492,403 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Com reported 4,971 shares stake. Ruffer Llp invested in 2.40M shares or 5.82% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.2% or 100,200 shares in its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Corporation owns 30,493 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

