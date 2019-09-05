Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Position in National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Has Decreased by $3.26 Million as Share Value Declined; Pennsylvania Trust Co Continues to Hold Position in Starbucks (SBUX)

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 62.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 29,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 77,987 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 48,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $95.44. About 3.66 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 09/05/2018 – Starbucks: Could It Get Even More Aggressive in China? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 19/04/2018 – Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Want to Make Sure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Revenue Tops Estimates, Maintains Outlook

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 98,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 464,143 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44 million, down from 563,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 95,683 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 35C; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Bank Holdings Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBHC); 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD CPIJ.J – FY INTEREST INCOME OF 15.47 BLN RAND VS 14.93 BLN RAND YR AGO; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 945 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ON 26 MARCH 2018,

More notable recent National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “National Bank Holdings (NBHC) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date for 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date for 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release – PRNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NBHC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il holds 12,592 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Invest Management Limited Company reported 0.01% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) or 39,168 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Com has 0.01% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 264,049 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Pnc Financial Serv Grp stated it has 781 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,596 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 10,406 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Arizona State Retirement Systems has 39,993 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 198,396 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 79,052 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 29,988 shares.

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.04 million for 13.47 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.69% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares to 466,083 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 54,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Fvcbankcorp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 19,121 shares. Art Advsr Lc has 191,708 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.2% stake. The Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Rampart Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 0.53% or 62,066 shares. Hilton Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 21,269 were reported by Pacific Glob Investment Management. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Corporation reported 149,074 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc holds 15,967 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. United Fin Advisers Lc holds 0.88% or 1.68 million shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 5,656 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank has 111,068 shares. First Citizens Bancshares Tru Co accumulated 21,174 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Intact invested in 0.11% or 42,600 shares. Edgestream Prtn Lp holds 0.98% or 89,792 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,939 shares to 217,249 shares, valued at $42.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,288 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).