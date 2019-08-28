Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Position in Macatawa Bk (MCBC) Upped by $633,609 as Stock Rose; Clean Yield Group Lifted Stake in General Mls Com (GIS) as Share Price Rose

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (MCBC) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 70,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.28% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Macatawa Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 31,931 shares traded. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 16.22% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC); 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17; 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in General Mls Inc Com (GIS) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 15,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 126,896 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, up from 111,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in General Mls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 5.75M shares traded or 39.22% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Vanguard Group has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Dearborn Prns Llc invested in 0.02% or 5,484 shares. Department Mb Bancshares N A accumulated 0.01% or 1,580 shares. Fayez Sarofim And reported 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Royal London Asset Mgmt owns 250,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Matrix Asset Advisors New York has 185,472 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. 14,800 were accumulated by Covington Capital Mgmt. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,250 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 3.21 million were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory. M&T Bancshares stated it has 224,155 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Marco Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.25% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 17,238 shares. Hrt Finance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,609 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,016 shares to 23,113 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 4,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,862 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 189,449 shares to 75,536 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 352,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,319 shares, and cut its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MCBC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.98 million shares or 1.61% more from 9.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research stated it has 11,957 shares. Banc Funds Limited Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) for 248,111 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 70 shares. Zebra Capital Management Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.02% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) for 29,005 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) for 60,898 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) for 393 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Company owns 87,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). American Century Companies holds 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) or 48,510 shares. Stifel Financial owns 120,761 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability holds 0% or 12,903 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Vanguard Group has 1.19 million shares for 0% of their portfolio.

