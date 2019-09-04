Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Position in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Has Boosted as Market Value Rose; Prudential Finl (PRU) Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Decreased Stake by $980,070 as Market Value Declined

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 10,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 309,877 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.47M, down from 320,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.64. About 2.18 million shares traded or 8.87% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018 named at 23rd annual Prudential Spirit of Community Awards; 30/04/2018 – Two Oregon youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 22/03/2018 – Alta Energy Completes Zero Energy Retrofit of Amenities Building at Santa Clara Office Park; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 30/04/2018 – Two Tennessee youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Louisiana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Mississippi youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Michigan youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – HAWAII RENEWS PACT W/PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT TO MANAGE $2.4B PLAN

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 385,255 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, up from 328,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 3.17M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc holds 0.08% or 36,819 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 1.34M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Savings Bank The invested in 36,349 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 305,898 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 3,466 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Arrowstreet Partnership owns 4.32M shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 1.07 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kistler holds 315 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 44,602 shares. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.48% or 56,770 shares. Regions Financial owns 11,383 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP owns 103,314 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 10,334 were reported by Brinker Cap.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 98,893 shares to 464,143 shares, valued at $15.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 70,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,392 shares, and cut its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK).

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens Financial Group 6.350% DEP PFD D declares $0.396875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Italian stocks propel European markets to one-month highs – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prudential Financial -1.4% after Citi steps to the sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “National Awards Program Seeking New Jersey’s Top Youth Volunteers of 2020 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $3.24 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.15 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 6.07 P/E if the $3.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.14 actual EPS reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.