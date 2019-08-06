Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Maintains Holding in Enterprise Finl Svcs (EFSC); Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Value Declined While Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Cut Holding

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 4.65 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (EFSC) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 26,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The hedge fund held 287,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, up from 261,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 52,905 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

