Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Its Qcr Holdings (QCRH) Holding; Nike (NKE) Sentiment Is 1.03

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Qcr Holdings Inc (QCRH) stake by 33.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 80,500 shares as Qcr Holdings Inc (QCRH)’s stock rose 12.96%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 163,191 shares with $5.69 million value, down from 243,691 last quarter. Qcr Holdings Inc now has $616.36M valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 10,469 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 12.55% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 20/03/2018 QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans To Acquire The Bates Companies; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BUY BATES COS; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: In First Full Yr After Bates Merger, 2019, Transaction Expected to Be 0.3% Accretive to EPS Excluding the Impact of Future Consideration; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Div of $0.06 Per Shr; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES, QCR HOLDINGS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ABOUT 8% ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in QCR; 19/04/2018 – DJ QCR Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCRH)

Nike Inc (NKE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 501 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 487 reduced and sold their stock positions in Nike Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 981.85 million shares, down from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nike Inc in top ten positions decreased from 40 to 33 for a decrease of 7. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 433 Increased: 392 New Position: 109.

Since April 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13,060 activity. Ziegler Marie Z. bought $6,510 worth of stock or 186 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.54, from 2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold QCRH shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.34 million shares or 2.36% more from 9.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 20,439 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). 4,383 are owned by Citigroup. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 117,648 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability has 37,404 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 13,976 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Maltese Limited Com accumulated 260,040 shares. Martingale Asset Management L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,708 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co reported 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). State Bank Of America De reported 13,493 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) for 3,031 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.2% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 8,770 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.65 per share. QCRH’s profit will be $14.36 million for 10.73 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by QCR Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director James Field and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “QCR Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Appoints Ms. Reba Winter Chief Information Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QCR Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pick-Up: Musk Invokes Amazon’s Name Not In Vain; Using A Customer To Rake XPO – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Triangle retailer hits Nike with lawsuit over ‘Sport Changes Everything’ slogan – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.8. About 1.55 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $137.57 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 35.26 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.92 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 6.72% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. for 174,647 shares. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc owns 131,043 shares or 6.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca has 5.75% invested in the company for 842,136 shares. The Texas-based Ycg Llc has invested 5.18% in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 128,262 shares.