Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Its Position in Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) by $1.18 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Beacon Financial Group Has Increased Its Stake

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 7,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 45,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 37,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects New Board Member; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 21/03/2018 – JPM Chief Executive Dimon Pay Ratio Among the Highest of Big U.S. Banks; 17/05/2018 – DealBreaker: JPMorgan Places Child In Charge Of Childish Cryptocurrencies; 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 39,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The hedge fund held 294,173 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 333,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $660.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 53,004 shares traded or 15.17% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares to 466,083 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 56,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.87M for 11.10 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12,038 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.62 million shares or 0.57% less from 10.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited accumulated 30,584 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 25,719 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Com accumulated 46,181 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 15,169 shares. Qs Investors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 11,856 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 3,685 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 23,333 shares. Moreover, Foundry Llc has 0.23% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 188,755 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 19,821 shares. Duncker Streett & Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,714 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset holds 21,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zacks Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,601 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc stated it has 0.01% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24,836 shares to 55,304 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Trust (XLF) by 13,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,197 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).