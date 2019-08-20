Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Its Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) Holding by $635,968 as Share Value Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 33,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 715,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99 million, down from 748,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $269.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 6,011 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Underlying, Aa1 Enhanced To Spokane County S.D. 356 (Central Valley), Wa’s Go Bonds; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Financial 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 09/03/2018 The new plan focuses primarily on opening track between San Francisco and the Central Valley, an agriculturally dominant, less-populated portion of inland California; 20/04/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations; 19/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Central Valley Community Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCY); 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 21/03/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation releases final environmental documents for six San Luis Unit Central Valley Project interim renewa; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE ITS TRACY BRANCH OFFICE

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 33.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 10,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 20,879 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 31,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 4.56M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,865 shares to 35,719 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 305,898 shares. Credit Invs Limited Company holds 3.18% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bankshares N A Mo has 535,036 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Company invested in 1.21% or 298,307 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability invested 1.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has 2.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 155,436 shares. Motco owns 87,406 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Us Bancorporation De holds 0.49% or 2.86 million shares in its portfolio. Benin Mngmt owns 7,432 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Cadinha Limited Liability holds 139,062 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa reported 2.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 1.99 million shares or 0% of the stock. Holderness Invests invested in 2.6% or 91,881 shares. Miller Howard reported 1.73 million shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 10,600 shares to 84,202 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fvcbankcorp Inc by 61,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold CVCY shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 1.37% more from 6.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 44 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 836 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 119,444 shares. Brinker Capital invested in 0.02% or 25,018 shares. American Gru holds 7,349 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 144,933 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 13,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 17,638 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 0.05% invested in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) for 30,883 shares. Moreover, Walthausen & Ltd Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) for 78,546 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 5,827 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 11,889 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited. State Street Corp owns 182,243 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $43,199 activity. Kinross David A bought 280 shares worth $4,927.