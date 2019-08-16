Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lifted Its Macatawa Bk (MCBC) Position by $633,609; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Value Rose While Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Cut Position by $179.22 Million

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (MCBC) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 70,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.28% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Macatawa Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 11,205 shares traded. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 16.22% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.22% the S&P500.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302.56M, down from 3.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $167.5. About 287,222 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 66,418 shares to 164,083 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 352,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,319 shares, and cut its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $5,128 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCBC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.98 million shares or 1.61% more from 9.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 151,834 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corp Mi has invested 0.01% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). 12,903 are held by Parametric Portfolio Limited Co. 1.59M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Moreover, Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc has 0% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) for 39,222 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 87,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0% or 40,755 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Jpmorgan Chase & Com owns 6,348 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Cornerstone Advsr owns 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 296 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com holds 0% or 4,184 shares. 61,301 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 24,100 shares.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) by 12,349 shares to 119,855 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 687,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB).

