Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Increases Stake in Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC); As Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose, Eagleclaw Capital Managment Upped by $594,500 Its Position

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 1.58M shares traded or 13.56% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/04/2018 – CME Group Announces All-Time Overall and Non-U.S. Hours Agricultural Daily Volume Records; 03/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 2; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO NEAR ACCORD ON $5.7 BILLION TAKEOVER OF NEX – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 28/03/2018 – CME Makes an Offer to Buy NEX at $5.4 Billion Value; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 08/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 7; 15/03/2018 – CME Is Said to Consider Bidding for Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Election of Class B-1 Directors; 22/05/2018 – NEX Group FY 2018 Profit Rises Ahead of CME Takeover; 25/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 54,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The hedge fund held 570,626 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 515,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 36,355 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5

More notable recent Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James Bullish On Old Second Bancorp’s Growth, Profitability – Benzinga” on April 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Gratz Bank to Acquire the Trevorton Branch of Riverview Bank – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Old Second Bancorp Inc (OSBC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 352,900 shares to 707,319 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 189,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,536 shares, and cut its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $42,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold OSBC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.28 million shares or 2.81% less from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Cap LP holds 0.25% or 92,965 shares. 12,992 were reported by Principal Grp. Banc Funds Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.87M shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs owns 27,238 shares. 73,277 were accumulated by First Advsr L P. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 11,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 45,470 shares. New York-based Maltese Limited Liability Company has invested 0.57% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 36,331 shares stake. State Street invested in 535,747 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% or 109,113 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 0% or 45,900 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Ameritas owns 0.01% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 12,333 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CME group reports June volume data – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “An Easy Dividend â€œHackâ€ for 200%+ Payout Growth and Big Gains – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Canadian Metals Announces Intention to Consolidate its Shares – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Parnassus Fund Comments on CME Group – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $219.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.