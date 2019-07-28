Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Increased Its Macatawa Bk (MCBC) Position; Honeywell International (HON) Stock Value Rose While Congress Asset Management Company Upped Position

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (MCBC) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 70,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Macatawa Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.59M market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 44,516 shares traded or 22.47% up from the average. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 4.73% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC); 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17; 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 15775.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 372,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 374,969 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.59M, up from 2,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.76 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCBC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.98 million shares or 1.61% more from 9.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corporation Mi has invested 0.01% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Northern Corp holds 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) or 300,481 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 6,348 shares. Metropolitan Life Com Ny accumulated 0.02% or 29,005 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). American Century Companies invested 0% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc invested in 12,903 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. 2,177 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Ltd. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Ameritas Inv Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,061 shares. 5,446 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Dorsey Wright And Assocs invested in 0% or 858 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 116,303 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc by 114,100 shares to 881,897 shares, valued at $15.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 39,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,173 shares, and cut its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $61,440 activity. Walcott Jill A sold $11,231 worth of Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) on Tuesday, February 5. 150 shares were bought by Herr Robert L, worth $1,517 on Friday, February 8.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares were sold by Deily Linnet F, worth $629,808 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt reported 4,450 shares. Luminus Management Lc has invested 0.77% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pictet North America Sa holds 7,522 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 32,299 are held by First Merchants. 8.47 million were reported by Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 18 shares. 143 are owned by Gradient Invests Limited Co. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability reported 89,578 shares. Blb&B Limited Co holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 24,765 shares. Van Strum & Towne holds 0.27% or 2,256 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc owns 4,357 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver holds 7,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Com holds 0.36% or 26,860 shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mngmt reported 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt owns 35,231 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio.

