Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Holding in National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Has Cut as Share Value Declined; Girard Partners LTD Trimmed Its Holding in Starbucks Com (SBUX) by $376,956

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 98,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 464,143 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44M, down from 563,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 51,349 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 26/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings 1Q EPS 27c; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 945 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ON 26 MARCH 2018,; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Raises Quarter Dividend to 14c Vs. 9c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS REPORTS 56% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 5,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 59,907 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, down from 65,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $95.92. About 4.98 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.85 million for 34.26 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Research & has 200 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corporation owns 19,655 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability holds 34,910 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Grp holds 638,637 shares. 1,500 were reported by St Johns Company Ltd Limited Liability Company. Smith Moore & Company reported 0.09% stake. Barbara Oil Company holds 0.66% or 15,000 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust, Hawaii-based fund reported 31,987 shares. Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). United Kingdom-based Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.38% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Liability owns 91,221 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited Com owns 0.13% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 16,312 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 0.2% or 86,397 shares. Sageworth Tru Com reported 13 shares stake. 7,378 are held by Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/26/2019: DECK,MHK,SBUX,BWA – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Unicorn Jr.? Starbucks Takes Another Shot at Creating a Buzzy Novelty Frappuccino – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chipotle Stock: Should Ackman Stay or Go? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (NYSE:DGX) by 8,812 shares to 24,413 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc Com (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $26.98 million activity. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NBHC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Art Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Swiss State Bank invested in 0% or 47,700 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). 561,068 are owned by Invesco Limited. Boston has 0.02% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 406,527 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.02% or 151,332 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 1,252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Ameritas Investment has 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 2,417 shares. Alps Incorporated owns 11,810 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 20,929 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc invested in 781 shares or 0% of the stock. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 19,684 shares. Blair William And Company Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC).

More notable recent National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “National Bank Holdings (NBHC) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “These small-cap stocks are trading at lower valuations despite big gains – MarketWatch” on September 08, 2018. More interesting news about National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date for 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “National Bank Holdings (NBHC) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: April 23, 2019.